Great for an island stay, this Greek village surrounded by scree-covered hills offers spectacular views over the countryside. Its stone houses once deserted and falling into disrepair, the village is benefitting from small-scale tourism and entrepreneurship, and some former residents and families are returning. In 2014, the first baby in 40 years was born to a resident of Tepeköy, a joyous event celebrated both on the island and as far away as Athens and İstanbul. In 2016, a Greek primary school opened in the village.