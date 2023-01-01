The Museum of Troy's rust-coloured cube, rising from sunbaked earth, is a spectacular multi-floor showcase of the archeological layers of the historic site and also the legendary romance of the Trojan Wars as described by Homer in the Iliad. A series of ramps, interactive displays and excellent signage in Turkish and English allows visitors to discover four thousand years of history. Highlights include 24 delicate examples of gold jewellery dating back to around 2400 BCE and a spectacular Greek sarcophagus.

Allow at least three hours to explore the museum and definitely visit before continuing to the archeological site around 750m away. Stretching to the coast, the views from the museum's top floor terrace are very good.