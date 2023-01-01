Alexandria Troas

Scattered around the village of Dalyan on the coastal road between Geyikli and Gülpinar, these ruins are all that is left of an ancient city founded in 311 BCE. The ruins are scattered across the fields but are signed on the main road. They include a temple, nymphaion, theatre, city gate and walls. The most impressive ruins are from the Herodes Atticus bath-gymnasium complex (look for the reconstructed arch).

The temple site is the only one that is fenced – a caretaker will come and open the gate as soon as you pull into the car park.