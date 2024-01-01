Church of St Mary

This 19th-century church in the old Greek neighbourhood to the west of the fortress is one of only two remaining Greek Orthodox churches on the island (there were originally more than 30). Its distinctive bell tower was built in 1865. The church opens for mass on Sunday mornings at 8am but is closed at other times.
