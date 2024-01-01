Austrian winemaker Oliver Gareis is the driving force behind the Gareis family's vineyard and winery on Bozcaada, and his vintages are winning fans across the country. Pop into the winery for a tasting (five small glasses ₺30), or to purchase bottles from the cellar door. Oliver is a convivial and engaging host and his cabernets are particularly impressive.
Amadeus Vineyard
İzmir & the North Aegean
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
13.47 MILES
The Museum of Troy's rust-coloured cube, rising from sunbaked earth, is a spectacular multi-floor showcase of the archeological layers of the historic…
27.82 MILES
Reopened in 2019 as a museum focussing on Ottoman and maritime history, this sprawling castle was originally built by Mehmet the Conqueror in 1452 and…
13.11 MILES
If you come to Troy expecting a rebuilt ancient city along the lines of Ephesus, you'll be disappointed. The site resembles an overgrown archaeological…
Gallipoli Campaign Historic Site
26.29 MILES
Set within the 33,500 hectares of the Gallipoli Peninsula, this historic site protects the cemeteries and battlefields of the Anzac campaign. There are…
29.84 MILES
Initial Anzac landing site on the ill-fated morning of 25 April 1915.
20.72 MILES
This impressive site in the village of Gülpınar includes a partially reconstructed 2nd-century-BC Temple to Apollo, two Roman baths complexes that were…
Çanakkale Epic Promotion Centre
28.52 MILES
If visiting Gallipoli independently, it's a good idea to start your tour at this high-tech museum roughly 1km east of the village of Kabatepe. It…
7.93 MILES
Scattered around the village of Dalyan on the coastal road between Geyikli and Gülpinar, these ruins are all that is left of an ancient city founded in…
Nearby İzmir & the North Aegean attractions
0.7 MILES
The island's best-known winery, owned by Turkish architect Reşit Soley, is a short drive from Merkez, on the road to Akvaryum Beach. Tasting glasses and…
0.95 MILES
This 19th-century church in the old Greek neighbourhood to the west of the fortress is one of only two remaining Greek Orthodox churches on the island …
0.99 MILES
Located 100m west of the ferry terminal in the old Greek district, this small museum and local-history research centre is a treasure trove of island…
1.08 MILES
It is generally thought that Bozcaada’s colossal fortress dates to Byzantine times, but it has been significantly rebuilt by the Venetians, Genoese and…
2.25 MILES
This Greek Orthodox monastery next to Ayazma Beach is home to a small church and an ayazma (holy spring). Once a year, on 26 July, the monastery opens…
7.93 MILES
Scattered around the village of Dalyan on the coastal road between Geyikli and Gülpinar, these ruins are all that is left of an ancient city founded in…
13.11 MILES
If you come to Troy expecting a rebuilt ancient city along the lines of Ephesus, you'll be disappointed. The site resembles an overgrown archaeological…
13.47 MILES
The Museum of Troy's rust-coloured cube, rising from sunbaked earth, is a spectacular multi-floor showcase of the archeological layers of the historic…