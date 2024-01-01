Amadeus Vineyard

İzmir & the North Aegean

LoginSave

Austrian winemaker Oliver Gareis is the driving force behind the Gareis family's vineyard and winery on Bozcaada, and his vintages are winning fans across the country. Pop into the winery for a tasting (five small glasses ₺30), or to purchase bottles from the cellar door. Oliver is a convivial and engaging host and his cabernets are particularly impressive.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museum of Troy

    Museum of Troy

    13.47 MILES

    The Museum of Troy's rust-coloured cube, rising from sunbaked earth, is a spectacular multi-floor showcase of the archeological layers of the historic…

  • Kilitbahir Castle Museum

    Kilitbahir Castle Museum

    27.82 MILES

    Reopened in 2019 as a museum focussing on Ottoman and maritime history, this sprawling castle was originally built by Mehmet the Conqueror in 1452 and…

  • Roman Theatre, Troy IX, Archaeological site of ancient Troy (UNESCO World Heritage List, 1998), Hisarlik, Turkey

    Ruins of Troy

    13.11 MILES

    If you come to Troy expecting a rebuilt ancient city along the lines of Ephesus, you'll be disappointed. The site resembles an overgrown archaeological…

  • Gallipoli Campaign Historic Site

    Gallipoli Campaign Historic Site

    26.29 MILES

    Set within the 33,500 hectares of the Gallipoli Peninsula, this historic site protects the cemeteries and battlefields of the Anzac campaign. There are…

  • Apollon Smintheion

    Apollon Smintheion

    20.72 MILES

    This impressive site in the village of Gülpınar includes a partially reconstructed 2nd-century-BC Temple to Apollo, two Roman baths complexes that were…

  • Çanakkale Epic Promotion Centre

    Çanakkale Epic Promotion Centre

    28.52 MILES

    If visiting Gallipoli independently, it's a good idea to start your tour at this high-tech museum roughly 1km east of the village of Kabatepe. It…

  • Alexandria Troas

    Alexandria Troas

    7.93 MILES

    Scattered around the village of Dalyan on the coastal road between Geyikli and Gülpinar, these ruins are all that is left of an ancient city founded in…

View more attractions

Nearby İzmir & the North Aegean attractions

1. Corvus Vineyard

0.7 MILES

The island's best-known winery, owned by Turkish architect Reşit Soley, is a short drive from Merkez, on the road to Akvaryum Beach. Tasting glasses and…

2. Church of St Mary

0.95 MILES

This 19th-century church in the old Greek neighbourhood to the west of the fortress is one of only two remaining Greek Orthodox churches on the island …

3. Bozcaada Museum

0.99 MILES

Located 100m west of the ferry terminal in the old Greek district, this small museum and local-history research centre is a treasure trove of island…

4. Bozcaada Castle

1.08 MILES

It is generally thought that Bozcaada’s colossal fortress dates to Byzantine times, but it has been significantly rebuilt by the Venetians, Genoese and…

5. Aya Paraskevi Monastery

2.25 MILES

This Greek Orthodox monastery next to Ayazma Beach is home to a small church and an ayazma (holy spring). Once a year, on 26 July, the monastery opens…

6. Alexandria Troas

7.93 MILES

Scattered around the village of Dalyan on the coastal road between Geyikli and Gülpinar, these ruins are all that is left of an ancient city founded in…

7. Ruins of Troy

13.11 MILES

If you come to Troy expecting a rebuilt ancient city along the lines of Ephesus, you'll be disappointed. The site resembles an overgrown archaeological…

8. Museum of Troy

13.47 MILES

The Museum of Troy's rust-coloured cube, rising from sunbaked earth, is a spectacular multi-floor showcase of the archeological layers of the historic…