Apollon Smintheion

This impressive site in the village of Gülpınar includes a partially reconstructed 2nd-century-BC Temple to Apollo, two Roman baths complexes that were used between the 1st and 4th centuries AD, and a large gymnasium. The bath complexes were built next to the temple so that visitors could clean themselves before consulting its oracle. The gymnasium has 24 inscribed marble pedestals (now covered for protection) featuring the winners of sporting contests that were held here during the complex's heyday.

Also found here, and now in the rarely open on-site museum, are wonderful reliefs and column drums with illustrated scenes from the Iliad, which recounts the Apollo Smintheion priest Chryse’s feud with Agamemnon.