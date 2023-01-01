Natural History Museum of the Lesvos Petrified Forest

This fascinating state-of-the-art museum chronicles what a volcano can do at a moment's notice – in this case 20 million years ago. Don't miss the interesting film and short verbal presentation. Well-signed exhibits and – crucially – the museum's own patch of the petrified forest transport visitors to when violent volcanic explosions discharged rapid flows of extremely hot ash and rock, covering the dense forest of western Lesvos, including trees, branches, root systems, leaves and fruits.

What followed – hot fluids rich in pyrite, rising from molten magma – perfectly fossilised plant fibres. This process involved the molecule-by-molecule replacement of organic plant matter with inorganic matter. Today’s petrified forest reveals structural characteristics of plants, root systems and tree trunks exactly as they existed 20 million years ago. Among the star attractions are the giant trunks of petrified sequoia trees and tiny fossils of pistachio nuts and olive leaves.

There's also a gift shop. Check website for opening hours.