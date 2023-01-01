Church of the Panagia Vrefokratousa

A pilgrimage site of national importance, this elegant walled-off church contains a namesake icon depicting the Virgin, which is believed to make miracles. Indeed, the recovery of a Turkish governor in 1701, attributed to the icon, relieved the village from hefty Ottoman taxes for almost a century. On 15 August every year, the icon is taken from the church and carried around the village in a colourful procession attended by thousands of religious pilgrims.