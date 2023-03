Ayvalık’s old town is a joy to explore. A maze of cobbled streets east of the liman, it is full of market squares, atmospheric cafes, Greek Orthodox churches and pretty stone houses built by Greek residents during the Ottoman era. Be sure to wander along Barbaros Caddesi, home to historic businesses such as the Karamanlar Unlu Mamülleri bakery, and also visit the atmosphere-drenched Şeytan Kahvesı, aka 'the Devil’s Coffeehouse', on Alibey Cami Caddesi.