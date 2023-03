The jumble of objects at this privately operated museum below the village of Tahtakuşlar provides an insight into the history of the local Turkmen population – many of the Alevi faith – whose descendants moved to this part of Turkey in the 15th century. There's everything from a yurt to textiles, with strange exhibits on Shamanistic culture around the world also thrown into the mix.

To get here from the coastal highway, follow the brown signpost and head 2.5km north into the hills.