Located on the coastal slope of Mt Ida, the Greek city of Antandros was established in the 7th century BC and was famous for its dockyards and harbours. The city lost its strategic importance over the centuries and eventually disappeared altogether, only to be partially rediscovered in recent times. This Roman-era villa is one of the sites that is being excavated by archaeologists from İzmir's Ege Universitesi (Aegean University), and its rooms adorned with frescoes and mosaic floors are open to visitors.

The villa is in a forested glade off the main coastal highway, just east of Altınoluk. Signage isn't all that clear, so you'll need to keep your eyes peeled. There's a small car park next to the site, and a caretaker who is responsible for security.