A heavily restored theatre and the remains of the ancient city walls can be seen below the agora; the theatre is accessed via a gate on the winding road leading down to the harbour. The surrounding fields are scattered with sarcophagi (from the Greek, ‘flesh-eaters’) from the ancient necropolis. According to Pliny the Elder, the sarcophagi were carved from stone that was caustic and that ‘ate’ the flesh off the deceased in 40 days. The theatre site opens intermittently.