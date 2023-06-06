Ayvalık

Terracotta rooftops of houses on Agean coast seen from Taksiyarhis Pension.

Mark Read

Overview

On first glance, Ayvalık may seem unremarkable, a port town similar to many others in this region. But wander a few streets back from the waterfront and you'll discover an old Greek village in spirited abandon. Colourful shuttered doors conceal boutique hotels in restored stone houses, mosques converted from Greek Orthodox churches welcome the faithful to prayer and historic cafes full of locals line hidden squares. Put simply, it's got Aegean ambience in spades.

  • Old Town

    Old Town

    Ayvalık

    Ayvalık’s old town is a joy to explore. A maze of cobbled streets east of the liman, it is full of market squares, atmospheric cafes, Greek Orthodox…

  • Taksiyarhis Memorial Museum

    Taksiyarhis Memorial Museum

    Ayvalık

    This erstwhile Greek Orthodox cathedral, built in 1844 but never used as a place of worship, was completely renovated in 2013 and positively shimmers in…

  • Çınarlı Cami

    Çınarlı Cami

    Ayvalık

    Built in 1790 as the Greek Orthodox church of Ayios Yorgis and converted to a mosque in 1923, this lovely building has three naves and three apses and…

  • Broken Chimney

    Broken Chimney

    Ayvalık

    The tapering brick chimneys that are scattered throughout the old Greek quarter are remnants of the olive-oil factories that once operated here. These…

  • Saatlı Camii

    Saatlı Camii

    Ayvalık

    Originally built as the Ayios Yannis Kilise, this imposing stone building with its ugly freestanding minaret was converted into the Saatli Cami in 1923.

  • Köy Pazarı

    Köy Pazarı

    Ayvalık

    On Thursdays, a 'village market' is held in this square next to the main pazar yeri (marketplace), which is also filled with market stalls.

  • Atatürk Statue

    Atatürk Statue

    Ayvalık

    As is the case in almost every town in this region, there is a statue of the great man in the main square.

