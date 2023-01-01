Bergama Archaeology Museum

Boasting a small but impressive collection of artefacts, Bergama's museum is well worth a visit. On exhibit are reliefs from the Acropolis, including a wonderful Roman-era relief from the Demeter Terrace, and a Hellenistic frieze and architrave from the Athena Terrace. Also impressive are the many statues from the Asklepion and a mosaic floor featuring Medusa's head that was originally in the Lower Agora. The ethnography gallery focuses on the crafts, costumes and customs of the Ottoman period.

Look out, too, for the scale replica of the Altar of Zeus (the original is in the Pergamon Museum in Berlin) and the many objects (ceramic, glazed terracotta, iron, marble and glass) salvaged from the excavations in both the Acropolis and Asklepion. Of the exhibits in the ethnography gallery, the extraordinary collection of dresses of the Bergama region – influenced by the nomadic Yürük (Turkomen) peoples – is most impressive.