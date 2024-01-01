This Greek Orthodox monastery next to Ayazma Beach is home to a small church and an ayazma (holy spring). Once a year, on 26 July, the monastery opens during the saint's feast day and pilgrims head to the ayazma to light candles and make wishes. The monastery was built in 1734.
Aya Paraskevi Monastery
İzmir & the North Aegean
