Aya Paraskevi Monastery

This Greek Orthodox monastery next to Ayazma Beach is home to a small church and an ayazma (holy spring). Once a year, on 26 July, the monastery opens during the saint's feast day and pilgrims head to the ayazma to light candles and make wishes. The monastery was built in 1734.

