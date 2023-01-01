Perched on the hillside above the harbour at Kaleköy is 'High Kaleköy' (formerly Kastro), a pretty village built around a ruined Genoese fortress. Overlooking the Aegean island of Samothrace (Samothraki), most of its buildings date from the time when its residents were Greek; all were forced out in the 1960s and 1970s. There's a disused church, a charming coffee shop, a couple of restaurants, a number of pensions and two boutique hotels. A dolmuş (minibus) links both it and the harbour with Merkez.

Down on the harbour, the beach and nearby fish restaurants are popular with touring Turks. The coastline between Kaleköy and Kuzulimanı forms a sualtı milli parkı (national marine park).