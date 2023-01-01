Freshly converted into a fully fledged tourist sight complete with helpful English-language signs, this picturesque castle was built in 1431–33 by Genovese noble Palamede Gattilusio, who received the island in exchange for assisting the Byzantine emperor in a fratricidal war. In addition to sweeping views, the ruins feature a large stone cistern for collecting rainwater, and a murder hole for people whose company the Italian gentleman didn't enjoy.

The castle used to house a police station, which was only demolished in 2015.

Both the nobleman's and the emperor's coats of arms appear on a marble plaque at the castle entrance.