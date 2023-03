Zeytinli is surrounded by green-grey scree-covered hills, with spectacular views over the countryside. It's an idyllic base for an island stay. Once in disrepair, the village is revitalising; in 2013, the Aya Todori Greek Primary School reopened after a 50-year closure. Be sure to sample a cup of the island's famous dibek coffee (Turkish-style coffee that is ground on a dibek stone) in one of Zeytinli's traditional Greek cafes.