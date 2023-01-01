Gallipoli Campaign Historic Site

Set within the 33,500 hectares of the Gallipoli Peninsula, this historic site protects the cemeteries and battlefields of the Anzac campaign. There are currently 40 Allied war cemeteries at Gallipoli, and around 20 Turkish ones. The principal battles took place on the peninsula's western shore, around Anzac Cove (Anzac Koyu), 12km northwest of Eceabat, and in the hills east of the cove.

There are several different signage systems in use at the site: Turkish highway signs; national-park administration signs; and wooden signs posted by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. This can lead to confusion because the foreign and Turkish troops used different names for the battlefields, and the park signs don't necessarily agree with those erected by the highway department. We've used both English and Turkish names.

If you wish to identify a particular grave when you are here, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission website (www.cwgc.org) is a useful resource.