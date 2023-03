Little-visited W Beach, 1.5km west of Seddülbahir, was one of the main British landing beaches. It's famous for the 'six VCs before breakfast', referring to the six Victoria Crosses that were awarded to the Lancashire Fusiliers, who bravely fought inland from here. It became the main British base, and remains of British-built piers, small boat wrecks, tunnels and trenches can be seen in the area.