Welcome to Houmt Souk

Imagine a Greek fishing village crossed with a Middle Eastern souq with a little Italian piazza thrown in and you’ll have some idea of the beguiling charm of the island’s capital. While its name in Arabic is ordinary and strictly descriptive – it literally means ‘marketplace’, which is all it was until the 20th century – the compact mix of uniformly whitewashed architecture, slow island pace and labyrinthine alleyways means Houmt Souk is one of Tunisia’s gems. The ideal time to appreciate the town’s charm is in the evening, when the day trippers have gone, the shops have closed, the temperature has cooled and you can wander the streets in dreamy silence.

