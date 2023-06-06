Hammamet

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Hammamet, Tunisia. Image of architecture of old medina with dramatic sky at sunset time.; Shutterstock ID 731409280; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Tunisia Destination Page image update

Shutterstock / Romas_Photo

Overview

Stretched out across Cap Bon's southeastern coast like a lazy sunbather, laid-back Hammamet ("the baths" in Arabic) is Tunisia's original resort town. Early planning constraints dictated that hotels should not overreach the height of a tree, meaning that Hammamet's buildings sprawl horizontally, a far cry from the brutal high-rise developments that have scarred so many other Mediterranean coasts.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Centre Culturel International de Hammamet

    Centre Culturel International de Hammamet

    Hammamet

    Built by Romanian millionaire George Sebastian in the 1920s, Hammamet’s International Cultural Centre used to be the ultimate party house. The whitewashed…

  • Pupput

    Pupput

    Hammamet

    Pupput looks like a barren field sandwiched between two hotels, but it once had more prestige as a staging post on the Roman road from Carthage to…

  • Kasbah

    Kasbah

    Hammamet

    This square fortress, constructed of rammed earth and masonry, dates back to the 9th century, but it was heavily modified in the 1400s to become the city…

  • CarthageLand

    CarthageLand

    Hammamet

    The first theme park in North Africa, CarthageLand is made up of five incongruous worlds where you can battle out the Punic Wars in bumper cars, shoot a…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Hammamet

486319463 Ancient Civilization; Archaeology; Architecture; Built Structure; Cloudscape; Color Image; Day; Dougga; Grass; Hill; History; Horizontal; Meadow; Mountain; Nature; No People; Old Ruin; Outdoors; Photography; Sky; Sunlight; Tranquility; Travel Destinations; Tree; Tunisia; Columns at the archaeological site of Thugga/Dougga with the valley of Oued Khalled beyond..

Beaches

Five best day trips from Tunis

Aug 28, 2018 • 8 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Hammamet