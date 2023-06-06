Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shutterstock / Romas_Photo
Stretched out across Cap Bon's southeastern coast like a lazy sunbather, laid-back Hammamet ("the baths" in Arabic) is Tunisia's original resort town. Early planning constraints dictated that hotels should not overreach the height of a tree, meaning that Hammamet's buildings sprawl horizontally, a far cry from the brutal high-rise developments that have scarred so many other Mediterranean coasts.
Centre Culturel International de Hammamet
Hammamet
Built by Romanian millionaire George Sebastian in the 1920s, Hammamet’s International Cultural Centre used to be the ultimate party house. The whitewashed…
Hammamet
Pupput looks like a barren field sandwiched between two hotels, but it once had more prestige as a staging post on the Roman road from Carthage to…
Hammamet
This square fortress, constructed of rammed earth and masonry, dates back to the 9th century, but it was heavily modified in the 1400s to become the city…
Hammamet
The first theme park in North Africa, CarthageLand is made up of five incongruous worlds where you can battle out the Punic Wars in bumper cars, shoot a…
in partnership with getyourguide