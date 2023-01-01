Pupput looks like a barren field sandwiched between two hotels, but it once had more prestige as a staging post on the Roman road from Carthage to Hadrumètum (Sousse). The ruins aren't extensive, signage is minimal and the site is wholly unloved; however, you can see some decent examples of quotidian mosaic work, especially in the House of Figured Peristyle and the thermal baths. Monochrome swastikas cover the ground in the dining room at the House of the Black and White Triclinium.

The ruins of Pupput were discovered during a hotel construction project, so it's likely that the remains of the town's capitole and amphitheatre, written about in ancient sources, are buried under the neighbouring buildings.