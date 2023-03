Nabeul’s small museum has artefacts from archaeological sites all over Cap Bon, including coins, jewellery, pottery and funerary furnishings. Most impressive are the displays of Roman mosaics from the House of Nymphs at Neapolis, just a few kilometres away, and statues, including that of a lion-headed goddess, from a temple at Thinissut near modern-day Bir Bou Regba.