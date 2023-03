The first theme park in North Africa, CarthageLand is made up of five incongruous worlds where you can battle out the Punic Wars in bumper cars, shoot a laser gun from Aladdin's lamp, circle King Kong on a roller coaster or catch up on 3000 years of Mediterranean history in a sound-and-light show. The Ali Baba area and Aqualand water park are specifically designed for young kids, making this a good stop when they're bored of the beach.