Enfidaville War Cemetery

These sombre, immaculately kept grounds are the final resting place of 1551 Commonwealth soldiers who were killed fighting the Axis powers in Tunisia during WWII. The campaign started in November 1942 when Allied forces landed in Morocco and Algeria and started marching east. Hitler immediately sent troops from Sicily, who were cornered and then defeated by May. Most Commonwealth soldiers died in these final battles from March to May 1943, and the remains of 88 still have not been identified.