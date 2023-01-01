Boujaffar Beach

Named somewhat incongruously after a local Muslim holy man, thIs sandy strip of beach is a popular playground where families picnic, beach shacks sell drinks and ice cream, children frolic and foreigners sunbathe. Only a few small parts of the strip are claimed by beachfront hotels – their chaises longues and parasols are usually available to nonguests for a small fee. In sunny weather, the beachfront is packed with people strolling along the waterfront – a wonderful way to pass an evening.