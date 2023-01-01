Mausoleum of Habib Bourguiba

The colourful cupolas and marble minarets of this mausoleum, final resting place of Monastir-born Habib Bourguiba, the first president of independent Tunisia, are certainly eye-catching, and the octagonal marble hall containing his sarcophagus is impressive, too. Next to the hall are tombs of the family and a small display of his personal items. A small staircase on the southern side of the building leads to a 1st-floor interior balcony from where you can appreciate the ostentatious extravagance of the interior.

Opening times can be erratic, and wearing shorts isn’t permitted. When the main gate is closed, walk around the fence to the small gate on the northern side.