Built in the 9th century, this Aghlabid building is a severe, fortress-like structure whose facade is only enlivened by graceful horseshoe arches at the northern end. The Roman columns supporting these arches and those of the prayer hall were salvaged from the ruins of ancient Ruspina. The mosque is rarely open and never accessible by non-Muslims.
Great Mosque
Tunisia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
11.59 MILES
Located inside the 11th-century kasbah, this museum showcases an extraordinary collection of 2nd- and 3rd-century Roman mosaics, one of the best in the…
0.04 MILES
A fine example of Islamic military architecture, Monastir’s immaculately preserved ribat (coastal fort housing religious military volunteers called…
0.33 MILES
The colourful cupolas and marble minarets of this mausoleum, final resting place of Monastir-born Habib Bourguiba, the first president of independent…
11.54 MILES
Added to Unesco's World Heritage List in 1988, Sousse's 9th-century medina is an unusual and important example of Aghlabid military coastal architecture…
11.51 MILES
This is the oldest monument in Sousse's medina, built in the final years of the 8th century AD as a fort. It was garrisoned by devout Islamic warriors,…
22.94 MILES
The ground floor of this small museum is home to three superb mosaics: an amazingly lifelike face of a Gorgon (3rd century AD), a delightful depiction of…
11.44 MILES
This typically austere Aghlabid affair was built in AD 851. Its architect adapted an earlier kasbah (fort), which explains the mosque’s turrets and…
11.86 MILES
Named somewhat incongruously after a local Muslim holy man, thIs sandy strip of beach is a popular playground where families picnic, beach shacks sell…
Nearby Tunisia attractions
