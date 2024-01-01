Great Mosque

Tunisia

LoginSave

Built in the 9th century, this Aghlabid building is a severe, fortress-like structure whose facade is only enlivened by graceful horseshoe arches at the northern end. The Roman columns supporting these arches and those of the prayer hall were salvaged from the ruins of ancient Ruspina. The mosque is rarely open and never accessible by non-Muslims.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sousse, Tunisia - September 1, 2015: The painted medieval gates to the old fortress serving as archaeological museum.

    Sousse Archaeological Museum

    11.59 MILES

    Located inside the 11th-century kasbah, this museum showcases an extraordinary collection of 2nd- and 3rd-century Roman mosaics, one of the best in the…

  • Ribat

    Ribat

    0.04 MILES

    A fine example of Islamic military architecture, Monastir’s immaculately preserved ribat (coastal fort housing religious military volunteers called…

  • Mausoleum of Habib Bourguiba in Monastir, Tunisia (more Tunisia here http://www.shutterstock.com/sets/1574882-tunisia.html?rid=714394); Shutterstock ID 173675747; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Return to Tunisia article

    Mausoleum of Habib Bourguiba

    0.33 MILES

    The colourful cupolas and marble minarets of this mausoleum, final resting place of Monastir-born Habib Bourguiba, the first president of independent…

  • Medina

    Medina

    11.54 MILES

    Added to Unesco's World Heritage List in 1988, Sousse's 9th-century medina is an unusual and important example of Aghlabid military coastal architecture…

  • Ribat

    Ribat

    11.51 MILES

    This is the oldest monument in Sousse's medina, built in the final years of the 8th century AD as a fort. It was garrisoned by devout Islamic warriors,…

  • Musée de Mahdia

    Musée de Mahdia

    22.94 MILES

    The ground floor of this small museum is home to three superb mosaics: an amazingly lifelike face of a Gorgon (3rd century AD), a delightful depiction of…

  • Great Mosque

    Great Mosque

    11.44 MILES

    This typically austere Aghlabid affair was built in AD 851. Its architect adapted an earlier kasbah (fort), which explains the mosque’s turrets and…

  • Boujaffar Beach

    Boujaffar Beach

    11.86 MILES

    Named somewhat incongruously after a local Muslim holy man, thIs sandy strip of beach is a popular playground where families picnic, beach shacks sell…

View more attractions

Nearby Tunisia attractions

1. Ribat

0.04 MILES

A fine example of Islamic military architecture, Monastir’s immaculately preserved ribat (coastal fort housing religious military volunteers called…

2. Costume Museum

0.18 MILES

Desperately in need of a refresh, this small museum offers dusty, ill-lit exhibits of traditional costumes, with a focus on female attire. The wedding…

3. Mausoleum of Habib Bourguiba

0.33 MILES

The colourful cupolas and marble minarets of this mausoleum, final resting place of Monastir-born Habib Bourguiba, the first president of independent…

4. Great Mosque

11.44 MILES

This typically austere Aghlabid affair was built in AD 851. Its architect adapted an earlier kasbah (fort), which explains the mosque’s turrets and…

5. Souq Er Ribba

11.48 MILES

This souq and its western extension, Souq El Kayed, are the closest Sousse comes to a medieval bazaar. The roof is unmistakably modern, yet the sales…

6. Kalat El Koubba

11.5 MILES

The rooms surrounding the courtyard of this funduq (caravanserai) contain naff mannequin displays of day-to-day life under the Ottomans. The building is…

7. Ribat

11.51 MILES

This is the oldest monument in Sousse's medina, built in the final years of the 8th century AD as a fort. It was garrisoned by devout Islamic warriors,…

8. Medina

11.54 MILES

Added to Unesco's World Heritage List in 1988, Sousse's 9th-century medina is an unusual and important example of Aghlabid military coastal architecture…