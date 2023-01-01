Musée Dar Essid

In a quiet part of Sousse's medina, this privately owned museum shows off a beautiful old home, furnished in the style of a well-to-do 19th-century Sousse official and his family. Enter the small ante-room, which was for greeting strangers, and then proceed to the tiled courtyard surrounded by the family rooms. There’s an extravagance reflected in the Andalusian tiled facades and in the objets d'art and European antique furniture in the downstairs rooms.

Check out the Roman lamp with the graphic depiction of a copulating couple; it’s by the master bed, to remind the husband to demonstrate his control and stamina until the lamp went out. Also of interest is a 700-year-old marriage contract that's decorated using 18-karat gold; this is in the first wife's bedroom.

The upstairs area, reached by a heavily restored staircase, is the old servant’s quarters and the entrance to the house's tower.