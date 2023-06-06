Sousse

Tunisia's third-biggest city has three major drawcards: long sandy Boujaffar Beach, the Unesco-protected Aghlabid-era medina and the small but superb Sousse Archaeological Museum. All are visited and enjoyed as much by locals as they are by tourists.

  • Sousse, Tunisia - September 1, 2015: The painted medieval gates to the old fortress serving as archaeological museum.

    Sousse Archaeological Museum

    Sousse

    Located inside the 11th-century kasbah, this museum showcases an extraordinary collection of 2nd- and 3rd-century Roman mosaics, one of the best in the…

  • Medina

    Medina

    Sousse

    Added to Unesco's World Heritage List in 1988, Sousse's 9th-century medina is an unusual and important example of Aghlabid military coastal architecture…

  • Musée Dar Essid

    Musée Dar Essid

    Sousse

    In a quiet part of Sousse's medina, this privately owned museum shows off a beautiful old home, furnished in the style of a well-to-do 19th-century Sousse…

  • Ribat

    Ribat

    Sousse

    This is the oldest monument in Sousse's medina, built in the final years of the 8th century AD as a fort. It was garrisoned by devout Islamic warriors,…

  • Great Mosque

    Great Mosque

    Sousse

    This typically austere Aghlabid affair was built in AD 851. Its architect adapted an earlier kasbah (fort), which explains the mosque’s turrets and…

  • Boujaffar Beach

    Boujaffar Beach

    Sousse

    Named somewhat incongruously after a local Muslim holy man, thIs sandy strip of beach is a popular playground where families picnic, beach shacks sell…

  • Dar Am Taïeb

    Dar Am Taïeb

    Sousse

    Driven by passion and a healthy ego, local sculptor Taïeb Ben Hadj Ahmed has turned his large villa in a leafy residential neighbourhood into a gigantic…

  • Kasbah

    Kasbah

    Sousse

    Standing at the high point of the medina, the kasbah was built onto the city walls in the 11th century. It incorporates the imposing square Khalef tower,…

Art

Back to the past: staying overnight in Tunisia's best traditional dar hotels

Jul 18, 2018 • 5 min read

