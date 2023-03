Driven by passion and a healthy ego, local sculptor Taïeb Ben Hadj Ahmed has turned his large villa in a leafy residential neighbourhood into a gigantic and shambolic museum. His work is characterised by his use of recycled materials – we particularly like his Hommes Farcis (stuffed men) made from jerrycans and scrap metal, all with something in their stomachs but nothing in their heads.

Note that some street signs use Rue Ben Ghedahem instead of Rue 25 Juillet.