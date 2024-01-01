Kalat El Koubba

The rooms surrounding the courtyard of this funduq (caravanserai) contain naff mannequin displays of day-to-day life under the Ottomans. The building is thought to have been built in the late 11th century and its most striking feature is a cupola with remarkable zigzag ribbing outside and fluted detailing inside.
0.22 MILES
Located inside the 11th-century kasbah, this museum showcases an extraordinary collection of 2nd- and 3rd-century Roman mosaics, one of the best in the…
11.46 MILES
A fine example of Islamic military architecture, Monastir’s immaculately preserved ribat (coastal fort housing religious military volunteers called…
11.17 MILES
The colourful cupolas and marble minarets of this mausoleum, final resting place of Monastir-born Habib Bourguiba, the first president of independent…
0.05 MILES
Added to Unesco's World Heritage List in 1988, Sousse's 9th-century medina is an unusual and important example of Aghlabid military coastal architecture…
0.17 MILES
This is the oldest monument in Sousse's medina, built in the final years of the 8th century AD as a fort. It was garrisoned by devout Islamic warriors,…
0.15 MILES
This typically austere Aghlabid affair was built in AD 851. Its architect adapted an earlier kasbah (fort), which explains the mosque’s turrets and…
0.84 MILES
Named somewhat incongruously after a local Muslim holy man, thIs sandy strip of beach is a popular playground where families picnic, beach shacks sell…
0.01 MILES
This souq and its western extension, Souq El Kayed, are the closest Sousse comes to a medieval bazaar. The roof is unmistakably modern, yet the sales…
