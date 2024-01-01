Kalat El Koubba

Sousse

The rooms surrounding the courtyard of this funduq (caravanserai) contain naff mannequin displays of day-to-day life under the Ottomans. The building is thought to have been built in the late 11th century and its most striking feature is a cupola with remarkable zigzag ribbing outside and fluted detailing inside.

  • Sousse, Tunisia - September 1, 2015: The painted medieval gates to the old fortress serving as archaeological museum.

    Sousse Archaeological Museum

    0.22 MILES

    Located inside the 11th-century kasbah, this museum showcases an extraordinary collection of 2nd- and 3rd-century Roman mosaics, one of the best in the…

  • Ribat

    Ribat

    11.46 MILES

    A fine example of Islamic military architecture, Monastir’s immaculately preserved ribat (coastal fort housing religious military volunteers called…

  • Mausoleum of Habib Bourguiba in Monastir, Tunisia (more Tunisia here http://www.shutterstock.com/sets/1574882-tunisia.html?rid=714394); Shutterstock ID 173675747; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Return to Tunisia article

    Mausoleum of Habib Bourguiba

    11.17 MILES

    The colourful cupolas and marble minarets of this mausoleum, final resting place of Monastir-born Habib Bourguiba, the first president of independent…

  • Medina

    Medina

    0.05 MILES

    Added to Unesco's World Heritage List in 1988, Sousse's 9th-century medina is an unusual and important example of Aghlabid military coastal architecture…

  • Ribat

    Ribat

    0.17 MILES

    This is the oldest monument in Sousse's medina, built in the final years of the 8th century AD as a fort. It was garrisoned by devout Islamic warriors,…

  • Great Mosque

    Great Mosque

    0.15 MILES

    This typically austere Aghlabid affair was built in AD 851. Its architect adapted an earlier kasbah (fort), which explains the mosque’s turrets and…

  • Boujaffar Beach

    Boujaffar Beach

    0.84 MILES

    Named somewhat incongruously after a local Muslim holy man, thIs sandy strip of beach is a popular playground where families picnic, beach shacks sell…

  • Souq Er Ribba

    Souq Er Ribba

    0.01 MILES

    This souq and its western extension, Souq El Kayed, are the closest Sousse comes to a medieval bazaar. The roof is unmistakably modern, yet the sales…

