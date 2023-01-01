Musée de Mahdia

The ground floor of this small museum is home to three superb mosaics: an amazingly lifelike face of a Gorgon (3rd century AD), a delightful depiction of Orpheus charming the animals (late 2nd century AD), and an attractive floral-patterned work. Upstairs, the dimly lit Treasure and Jewellery Room safeguards manuscripts, jewellery, the Trésor de Chebba (109 gold Byzantine coins) and the Trésor de Rougga (268 gold Roman coins).

Before leaving, don’t forget to climb to the top of the Skifa El Kahla for views over the medina.