Mahdia’s medina is more residential than others in Tunisia, especially the closer you get to the lighthouse at Cap d’Afrique, where the peninsula narrows and the sea is only steps away. Here, the narrow, cobblestone streets are lined by whitewashed houses and the occasional corner shop. Most of the mercantile and entertainment action occurs in the tangle of laneways and shady plazas running between the Great Mosque and the Skifa El Kahla; Rue Oubeld Allah is the main thoroughfare.