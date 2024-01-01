This large fortress stands on the highest point of the peninsula, rising above Mahdia's medina with a brooding and unadorned severity. It was built in the 16th century on the ruins of an earlier Fatimid structure. There's not much to see inside, but good views can be had from the ramparts.
Borj El Kebir
Tunisia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.33 MILES
This Unesco World Heritage–listed colosseum was the second-largest in the Roman world (after Rome's); it was 149m long by 124m wide, with three tiers of…
25.68 MILES
A 1km walk from the El Jem Amphitheatre (follow the signs), this museum showcases an exceptional collection of Roman mosaics. All are richly coloured, in…
23.15 MILES
A fine example of Islamic military architecture, Monastir’s immaculately preserved ribat (coastal fort housing religious military volunteers called…
23.4 MILES
The colourful cupolas and marble minarets of this mausoleum, final resting place of Monastir-born Habib Bourguiba, the first president of independent…
0.44 MILES
The ground floor of this small museum is home to three superb mosaics: an amazingly lifelike face of a Gorgon (3rd century AD), a delightful depiction of…
0.15 MILES
Mahdia’s medina is more residential than others in Tunisia, especially the closer you get to the lighthouse at Cap d’Afrique, where the peninsula narrows…
1.83 MILES
Stretching from Ave Taïeb Mihiri in Centre Ville to the Zone Touristique, Mahdia's long sandy beach is a drawcard for locals and tourists alike. Whether…
0.31 MILES
Outdoor cafes shaded by trees and vines offer the perfect places to relax and contemplate the ornate arched doorway and octagonal minaret of the Mosque of…
Nearby Tunisia attractions
