Borj El Kebir

Tunisia

This large fortress stands on the highest point of the peninsula, rising above Mahdia's medina with a brooding and unadorned severity. It was built in the 16th century on the ruins of an earlier Fatimid structure. There's not much to see inside, but good views can be had from the ramparts.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Ruins of the largest colosseum in North Africa. El Jem,Tunisia. UNESCO; Shutterstock ID 112264382

    El Jem Amphitheatre

    25.33 MILES

    This Unesco World Heritage–listed colosseum was the second-largest in the Roman world (after Rome's); it was 149m long by 124m wide, with three tiers of…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    25.68 MILES

    A 1km walk from the El Jem Amphitheatre (follow the signs), this museum showcases an exceptional collection of Roman mosaics. All are richly coloured, in…

  • Ribat

    Ribat

    23.15 MILES

    A fine example of Islamic military architecture, Monastir’s immaculately preserved ribat (coastal fort housing religious military volunteers called…

  Mausoleum of Habib Bourguiba

    Mausoleum of Habib Bourguiba

    23.4 MILES

    The colourful cupolas and marble minarets of this mausoleum, final resting place of Monastir-born Habib Bourguiba, the first president of independent…

  • Musée de Mahdia

    Musée de Mahdia

    0.44 MILES

    The ground floor of this small museum is home to three superb mosaics: an amazingly lifelike face of a Gorgon (3rd century AD), a delightful depiction of…

  • Medina

    Medina

    0.15 MILES

    Mahdia’s medina is more residential than others in Tunisia, especially the closer you get to the lighthouse at Cap d’Afrique, where the peninsula narrows…

  • Mahdia Main Beach

    Mahdia Main Beach

    1.83 MILES

    Stretching from Ave Taïeb Mihiri in Centre Ville to the Zone Touristique, Mahdia's long sandy beach is a drawcard for locals and tourists alike. Whether…

  • Place du Caire

    Place du Caire

    0.31 MILES

    Outdoor cafes shaded by trees and vines offer the perfect places to relax and contemplate the ornate arched doorway and octagonal minaret of the Mosque of…

Nearby Tunisia attractions

