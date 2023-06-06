Shop
Shutterstock / HelloRF Zcool
Verdant Cap Bon devotes most of its efforts to cultivating citrus trees and vineyards. The tourist action centres on Hammamet, the country's first resort town, which has attracted visitors since the 1920s. Then a jet-set playground, it’s now mostly a package-holiday destination.
Cap Bon
This appealing golden curve of beach is anchored by a rock-hewn castle-like villa, said to have belonged to Wassila Bourguiba, the wife of the former…
Cap Bon
Set on a turquoise curve of prime coastal real estate, the Unesco-listed Punic settlement of Kerkouane is the world’s best-preserved example of a…
Cap Bon
Present-day Nabeul owes its name to Neapolis, the Arabic transliteration of the Greek word for ‘new city'. Established by seafaring traders in the 5th…
Centre Culturel International de Hammamet
Hammamet
Built by Romanian millionaire George Sebastian in the 1920s, Hammamet’s International Cultural Centre used to be the ultimate party house. The whitewashed…
Hammamet
Pupput looks like a barren field sandwiched between two hotels, but it once had more prestige as a staging post on the Roman road from Carthage to…
Cap Bon
This 390m peak is the northeastern tip of the Tunisian Dorsale – and feels like the edge of the world. A paved road winds to the top, where you can revel…
Cap Bon
El Haouaria's dramatic, rocky coast was quarried by the Carthaginians and the Romans, who sought the highly prized, easily worked yellow sandstone for…
Cap Bon
In use off and on since it was built by the Carthaginians in the 5th century BC, this strategically placed fort, the largest preserved in Tunisia,…
