Northern Tunisia

Overview

Northern Tunisia may just be the country’s most underappreciated region. Not only does it have some of Tunisia’s finest and most secluded beaches, but it’s also home to extensive forests, rugged hills that drop precipitously into the glinting blue Mediterranean, and rolling farmland that’s lush in winter, golden in summer and studded with wildflowers in between.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  Bulla Regia

    Bulla Regia

    Northern Tunisia

    Famed for its extraordinary underground villas, the Roman city of Bulla Regia, 7km northwest of Jendouba, offers a rare opportunity to walk into complete,…

  Chemtou

    Chemtou

    Northern Tunisia

    The largest marble quarry in ancient North Africa, Chemtou was the source of an unusual, pink-veined yellow marble that was prized throughout the Roman…

  Utica

    Utica

    Northern Tunisia

    Utica, the first Phoenician city in North Africa, was founded in about 1100 BC, 300 years before Carthage. Situated at the mouth of Oued (River) Medjerda,…

  Ichkeul National Park

    Ichkeul National Park

    Northern Tunisia

    Lake Ichkeul has been a Unesco World Heritage site since 1980, but it's been managed as a hunting reserve at least as far back as the 13th century. The…

  La Basilique

    La Basilique

    Northern Tunisia

    La Basilique is a Roman cistern turned into a church by French missionaries at the end of the 19th century. Delicate and airy it’s not – inside you can…

  Commonwealth War Cemetery

    Commonwealth War Cemetery

    Northern Tunisia

    This cemetery is a serene field of 396 graves, 87 of them unidentified; most perished between December 1942 and January 1943, when the Axis powers sent a…

  Genoese Fort

    Genoese Fort

    Northern Tunisia

    This fort is Tabarka's most instantly recognised landmark, sitting as it does on a wooded hill guarding the entrance to the harbour. It was built in the…

  Montazah Beach

    Montazah Beach

    Northern Tunisia

    This beach begins at the marina and stretches eastward around the bay, past the big hotels of the Zone Touristique. The further from the marina you go the…

Articles

Latest stories from Northern Tunisia

Filter by interest:

Looking very much like the Forum in Rome, this image is filled with stone ruins; rising into the blue sky at the back of the image is Roman temple with its front facade still held high by six large columns.

Archaeology

Ancient Rome: the best places to embrace it (in Tunisia)

Nov 13, 2019 • 5 min read

