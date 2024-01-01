Montazah Beach

Northern Tunisia

This beach begins at the marina and stretches eastward around the bay, past the big hotels of the Zone Touristique. The further from the marina you go the cleaner it gets, but note that the mouth of the river on the edge of the town is hard to ford – use the bridge if the tide is in. Local kids also like to jump off the dyke and frolic around Les Aiguillles.

  • Bulla Regia

    Bulla Regia

    27.38 MILES

    Famed for its extraordinary underground villas, the Roman city of Bulla Regia, 7km northwest of Jendouba, offers a rare opportunity to walk into complete,…

  • Genoese Fort

    Genoese Fort

    0.74 MILES

    This fort is Tabarka's most instantly recognised landmark, sitting as it does on a wooded hill guarding the entrance to the harbour. It was built in the…

  • Les Aiguilles

    Les Aiguilles

    0.61 MILES

    Across from Tabarka's old harbour bay (Ancien Port) from the peninsula, Les Aiguilles (pronounced layz ai-gwee) are a grouping of spiky pinnacles of rock…

  • Marina

    Marina

    0.21 MILES

    The heart of Tabarka is its marina, just northeast of the town centre. It’s a popular place to hang out, go for a drink or stroll.

  • La Basilique

    La Basilique

    0.57 MILES

    La Basilique is a Roman cistern turned into a church by French missionaries at the end of the 19th century. Delicate and airy it’s not – inside you can…

  • Commonwealth War Cemetery

    Commonwealth War Cemetery

    28.27 MILES

    This cemetery is a serene field of 396 graves, 87 of them unidentified; most perished between December 1942 and January 1943, when the Axis powers sent a…

  • Ras Rajel War Cemetery

    Ras Rajel War Cemetery

    5.79 MILES

    This neatly tended cemetery contains the graves of 500 Allied soldiers who died in the winter of 1942 following the Axis landings in Tunisia. Sixty of the…

  • Great Mosque

    Great Mosque

    28.18 MILES

    The Great Mosque has a square minaret with terracotta tiles on the sides and candy-striped Moorish arches up top. About 150m northwest is the fish-scale…

