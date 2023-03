This fort is Tabarka's most instantly recognised landmark, sitting as it does on a wooded hill guarding the entrance to the harbour. It was built in the 16th century when Tabarka was a Genoese outpost surrounded by the Ottoman empire, and sat on an island until the French built a jetty to join it to the mainland. Only a small section is accessible as the rest is reserved for the Tunisian army. The views, of course, are spectacular.