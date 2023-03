This cemetery is a serene field of 396 graves, 87 of them unidentified; most perished between December 1942 and January 1943, when the Axis powers sent a force from Italy to counter the Allied landings in Algeria and Morocco.

To get to the cemetery from the train station, walk north along the tracks for 500m. The cemetery can be visited at any time, but the visitors book is only available in the mornings on Monday to Friday when the gardener works.