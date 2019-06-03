Great Mosque

The most fascinating features of this curious mosque can be found on its 23m-high minaret, which looks like it could have been moved from the Iberian peninsula. It's one of the few minarets in the world with a clock, but the numbers are placed backwards. The story as to why seems to have been lost over time, but most claim it's because locals wished they could go back in time and return to Andalusia.

The minaret also features two Stars of David, a nod to the Jewish community who were also forced to flee Spain and who helped construct the mosque.