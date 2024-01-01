The Great Mosque has a square minaret with terracotta tiles on the sides and candy-striped Moorish arches up top. About 150m northwest is the fish-scale dome of the Zaouia of Sidi Abdel Kader, with a tile panel over its green door. It's only open to Muslims, though non-Muslims might be able to peek into the tiled courtyard.
Great Mosque
Northern Tunisia
