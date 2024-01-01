Great Mosque

Northern Tunisia

LoginSave

The Great Mosque has a square minaret with terracotta tiles on the sides and candy-striped Moorish arches up top. About 150m northwest is the fish-scale dome of the Zaouia of Sidi Abdel Kader, with a tile panel over its green door. It's only open to Muslims, though non-Muslims might be able to peek into the tiled courtyard.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Dougga

    Dougga

    20.95 MILES

    Arguably the most magnificent Roman site in Africa, Dougga’s ancient remains – a Unesco World Heritage site since 1997 – are startlingly complete, giving…

  • Bulla Regia

    Bulla Regia

    26.47 MILES

    Famed for its extraordinary underground villas, the Roman city of Bulla Regia, 7km northwest of Jendouba, offers a rare opportunity to walk into complete,…

  • Genoese Fort

    Genoese Fort

    28.73 MILES

    This fort is Tabarka's most instantly recognised landmark, sitting as it does on a wooded hill guarding the entrance to the harbour. It was built in the…

  • Les Aiguilles

    Les Aiguilles

    28.78 MILES

    Across from Tabarka's old harbour bay (Ancien Port) from the peninsula, Les Aiguilles (pronounced layz ai-gwee) are a grouping of spiky pinnacles of rock…

  • Marina

    Marina

    28.38 MILES

    The heart of Tabarka is its marina, just northeast of the town centre. It’s a popular place to hang out, go for a drink or stroll.

  • Great Mosque

    Great Mosque

    18.85 MILES

    The most fascinating features of this curious mosque can be found on its 23m-high minaret, which looks like it could have been moved from the Iberian…

  • La Basilique

    La Basilique

    28.74 MILES

    La Basilique is a Roman cistern turned into a church by French missionaries at the end of the 19th century. Delicate and airy it’s not – inside you can…

  • Commonwealth War Cemetery

    Commonwealth War Cemetery

    0.25 MILES

    This cemetery is a serene field of 396 graves, 87 of them unidentified; most perished between December 1942 and January 1943, when the Axis powers sent a…

View more attractions

Nearby Northern Tunisia attractions

1. Commonwealth War Cemetery

0.25 MILES

This cemetery is a serene field of 396 graves, 87 of them unidentified; most perished between December 1942 and January 1943, when the Axis powers sent a…

2. Great Mosque

18.85 MILES

The most fascinating features of this curious mosque can be found on its 23m-high minaret, which looks like it could have been moved from the Iberian…

3. Dougga

20.95 MILES

Arguably the most magnificent Roman site in Africa, Dougga’s ancient remains – a Unesco World Heritage site since 1997 – are startlingly complete, giving…

4. Ras Rajel War Cemetery

23.56 MILES

This neatly tended cemetery contains the graves of 500 Allied soldiers who died in the winter of 1942 following the Axis landings in Tunisia. Sixty of the…

5. Bulla Regia

26.47 MILES

Famed for its extraordinary underground villas, the Roman city of Bulla Regia, 7km northwest of Jendouba, offers a rare opportunity to walk into complete,…

6. Montazah Beach

28.18 MILES

This beach begins at the marina and stretches eastward around the bay, past the big hotels of the Zone Touristique. The further from the marina you go the…

7. Marina

28.38 MILES

The heart of Tabarka is its marina, just northeast of the town centre. It’s a popular place to hang out, go for a drink or stroll.

8. Statue of Habib Bourguiba

28.39 MILES

This fine statue of Tunisia's first president in reflective pose commemorates the exile of Habib Bourguiba to Tabarka by the French in the early 1950s…