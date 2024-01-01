Ras Rajel War Cemetery

Northern Tunisia

This neatly tended cemetery contains the graves of 500 Allied soldiers who died in the winter of 1942 following the Axis landings in Tunisia. Sixty of the buried remain unidentified. The cemetery, on the main road through Ras Rajel 14km east of Tabarka, is unlocked, but the visitors book is only available on weekday mornings when the caretaker is present.

