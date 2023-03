La Basilique is a Roman cistern turned into a church by French missionaries at the end of the 19th century. Delicate and airy it’s not – inside you can see some massive square columns holding up some equally massive arches. The 1500-seat amphitheatre out front has played host to Tabarka’s famous music festivals, although the venue is scheduled to shift to a new, 6000-seat, purpose-built concrete amphitheatre up on a hill behind Les Aiguilles.