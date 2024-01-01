Erebegraafplaats Bloemendaal

Haarlem

Inside the Zuid-Kennemerland National Park, the WWII cemetery Erebegraafplaats Bloemendaal is the resting place of 372 members of the Dutch Resistance. Its walled compound in the dunes is isolated from the rest of the park and accessible only via the main road.

1. Zuid-Kennemerland National Park

0.77 MILES

Some 3800 hectares of classic Dutch coastal dunes are being restored in this oasis less than 5km west of Haarlem. Trails snake through hilltop copses of…

2. De Zandwaaier Visitor Centre

0.78 MILES

The visitor centre of the Zuid-Kennemerland National Park has nature displays and is a good source of information, with a range of detailed walking and…

3. Nieuwe Kerk

2.82 MILES

Walk down charming Korte Houtstraat to find the 17th-century Nieuwe Kerk; the ornate tower by Lieven de Key is supported by a rather boxy design by Jacob…

4. Corrie ten Boom House

2.84 MILES

Known as 'the hiding place', the Corrie ten Boom House is named for the matriarch of a family who lived in the house during WWII. Using a secret…

5. Stadhuis

2.85 MILES

At the western end of the Grote Markt is the florid 14th-century town hall, which sprouted many extensions, including a balcony where judgements from the…

6. Proveniershuis

2.87 MILES

Off Grote Houtstraat southwest of the Grote Markt is one of Haarlem's prettiest buildings, the Proveniershuis. It started life as a hofje (almshouse) and…

7. Frans Hals Museum – Hal

2.9 MILES

The Frans Hals Museum's modern and contemporary-art branch occupies two historic ‘halls’: the 17th-century Dutch Renaissance Vleeshal, a former meat…

8. Laurens Coster Statue

2.91 MILES

On the main square north of the Grote Kerk is the bronze Laurens Coster statue, installed in 1856. Haarlemmers believe that Coster has a claim, along with…