Haarlem

Postcard from Haarlem

This classic Dutch city of cobbled streets, historic buildings, grand churches, even grander museums, cosy bars, fine cafes and canals is just a 15-minute train ride from Amsterdam. To its west are the coastal dunes of the Zuid-Kennemerland National Park and the popular beaches of Zandvoort and Bloemendaal aan Zee.

  • Frans Hals Museum – Hof

    Haarlem

    A must for anyone interested in the Dutch Masters, this superb museum is located in the poorhouse where Hals spent his final years. The collection focuses…

  • Grote Kerk van St Bavo

    Haarlem

    Topped by a towering 50m-high steeple, the Gothic Grote Kerk van St Bavo contains some fine Renaissance artworks, but the star attraction is its stunning…

  • Zuid-Kennemerland National Park

    Haarlem

    Some 3800 hectares of classic Dutch coastal dunes are being restored in this oasis less than 5km west of Haarlem. Trails snake through hilltop copses of…

  • Frans Hals Museum – Hal

    Haarlem

    The Frans Hals Museum's modern and contemporary-art branch occupies two historic ‘halls’: the 17th-century Dutch Renaissance Vleeshal, a former meat…

  • Teylers Museum

    Haarlem

    Dating from 1778, Teylers is the country's oldest continuously operating museum. Its array of whizz-bang inventions includes an 18th-century electrostatic…

  • Haarlemmerhout

    Haarlem

    Covering 60 hectares, Haarlemmerhout is the Netherlands' oldest public park. It was first mapped in 1539, by which time it was already well established,…

  • Corrie ten Boom House

    Haarlem

    Known as 'the hiding place', the Corrie ten Boom House is named for the matriarch of a family who lived in the house during WWII. Using a secret…

  • Erebegraafplaats Bloemendaal

    Haarlem

    Inside the Zuid-Kennemerland National Park, the WWII cemetery Erebegraafplaats Bloemendaal is the resting place of 372 members of the Dutch Resistance…

