Frans Hals Museum – Hal

The Frans Hals Museum's modern and contemporary-art branch occupies two historic ‘halls’: the 17th-century Dutch Renaissance Vleeshal, a former meat market and the sole place meat was allowed to be sold in Haarlem from the 17th through to the 19th century, and the neoclassical Verweyhal (fish house). Rotating exhibits include Dutch impressionists, CoBrA artists (an avant-garde group from Copenhagen, Brussels and Amsterdam), video, installation art and photography by international artists.

Tickets include the Frans Hals Museum – Hof.