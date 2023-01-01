Dating from 1778, Teylers is the country's oldest continuously operating museum. Its array of whizz-bang inventions includes an 18th-century electrostatic machine that conjures up visions of mad scientists. The eclectic collection also has paintings from the Dutch and French schools, and a magnificent, sky-lighted Ovale Zaal (Oval Room) displays natural-history specimens in elegant glass cases on two levels. Temporary exhibitions regularly take place. Admission includes an audioguide.

Free 90-minute guided tours in English and Dutch depart at 2pm on Sundays.