Known as 'the hiding place', the Corrie ten Boom House is named for the matriarch of a family who lived in the house during WWII. Using a secret compartment in her bedroom, she hid hundreds of Jews and Dutch resistors until they could be spirited to safety. In 1944 the family was betrayed and sent to concentration camps, where three died. Later, Corrie ten Boom toured the world espousing peace. Reserve hour-long tours (English available) at least five days ahead.